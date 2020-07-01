SALEM, N.H. — Deputy police Chief Joel Dolan is Salem's new acting chief, according to an email from Town Manager Chris Dillon to Police Department employees.
Dillon's email, sent at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday and obtained by The Eagle-Tribune, makes reference to an internal Police Department survey that guided him in filling the open chief job.
"Through that survey, I learned the majority of those in the department supported an internal candidate and felt the next leader of the department was already in the building," Dillon wrote.
He went on to explain, "After meeting with a couple internal candidates, I agree with the majority of the department. I am excited to announce that Deputy Chief Dolan is being named as the Acting Chief of the Department."
Dillon said Dolan has "all rights and responsibilities provided to all Chiefs" under New Hampshire law.
Dolan will replace Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo, who has led the department for the past 18 months since former Chief Paul Donovan's retirement.
Pattullo's contract, which was already extended from its original November 2019 expiration, ended Wednesday, the day Dolan was appointed.
"With Brian Pattullo, and your assistance," Dillon wrote to police, "Chief Dolan has navigated rough waters the past 18 months including criticism from a report, a global pandemic changing the way we/you do everything, and citizen's unrest with possible riots."
The report is a controversial 2018 audit that criticized the department's culture, internal affairs and time and attendance practices.
Though the audit notes it is not to be used for employment purposes, the department's top leadership drastically changed in its wake.
The audit led to a state probe of possible criminal wrongdoing by four officers: former Chief Donovan and former Deputy Chief Rob Morin, both retired, Sgt. Michael Verrocchi and Capt. Michael Wagner, who is on paid leave.
Verrocchi was alone in being charged — with disobeying an officer and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon linked to a 2012 incident — as of press time for this article.
A judge is considering a recent motion to dismiss the case.
In moving past the major staffing changes, Dillon praised the department's "positive attitude" while having "regained respect and appreciation" of the community.