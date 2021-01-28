Dolan named Salem police chief

SALEM, N.H. – Acting police Chief Joel Dolan was announced as the department’s permanent leader this week.
At Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, members of the board and Town Manager Chris Dillon thanked Dolan for his service to the town thus far, additionally praising experiences they believe have prepared him for the promotion.
Dolan started his policing career two hours north of Salem, in Conway, in 1994. Three years later he joined the Portland Police Department in Maine.
He arrived in Salem in 2003, eventually serving as a patrol sergeant from 2007 to 2009 and for most of 2012. Simultaneously, Dolan held the title of sergeant.
The ensuing three years were spent as a lieutenant, and eventually, a captain in 2016. He rose to deputy chief in 2019 after several top-ranking officers were placed on leave pending investigations by the state.
During the change in leadership, Dolan has been the officer in charge of the department for two years. Most of that time has been spent working with Civilian Administrator Brian Pattullo, who was hired by the town to implement changes to many existing police procedures and protocols.
Dillon chose Dolan as acting chief in July, about the time of Pattullo’s departure.
So far at the helm, Dolan has updated general orders that were not in compliance with acceptable practices, established an anti-bias policing policy and annual training, according to Dillon.
Dillon told the selectmen that a 2018 audit of the department brought to light the agency’s noncompliance with the Attorney General’s Exculpatory Evidence protocols and schedule, commonly known as the “Laurie List.”
The department is also now in compliance with the Attorney General’s directive regarding the retention and annual review of internal investigations, Dillon said. The internal affairs policy has also been updated to align with standards, he said.
Dolan's accolades include being president of the New England Chapter of the FBI National Academy Associates in 2016. He was vice president of the Salem Police Benevolent Association from 2011 to 2017.
He is involved in the local community as a new member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem’s board of directors, and as a member of the Rotary Club of Greater Salem.