Donald Trump Jr. campaigns in Manchester, N.H.

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., stopped by the DoubleTree Hilton in Manchester Thursday for a Get Out The Vote Event.
Though a recent St. Anselm’s poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Trump by 8 points in New Hampshire, it was a tighter margin than previous polling, which had him up by 12 points earlier in October. Trump Jr. is one of several campaign surrogates to make recent stops in the Granite State to make a final pitch to voters.
“You guys aren’t just voting and bringing your friends out for Donald Trump,” said Trump Jr, to a socially-distanced though mostly maskless crowd, “You’re going straight down the ticket for the Republicans, right?”
Trump went on to echo his father’s criticisms of Biden, claiming he was not a moderate, but rather a radical leftist.
“You’re not a moderate eliminating fracking, you’re not a moderate supporting the Green New Deal, you’re not a moderate if Kamala Harris is your VP.” Trump Jr. said, to a crowd that cheered and some that yelled “Yeah!”
Biden has stated he does not plan to eliminate fracking, and does not support the Green New Deal, contrary to what Trump Jr. claims.
Aside from jabs at Biden, the younger Trump touted the recent growth in GDP as one of his father’s accomplishments while in office.
“33.1% GDP growth, the highest ever,” said Trump Jr., “Trump’s gonna be able to parade this around, because Donald Trump built that.”
Trump Jr. also championed the bipartisan prison reform bill that his father signed and criticized Biden’s previous support for the 1994 crime bill, which did increase mass incarceration rates and disproportionately affect Black Americans more than white Americans.
“He’s the guy that put forth prison reform.” said Trump Jr., “No one cared, but Donald Trump saw a wrong, and he wanted to fix it, he saw the injustice that that bill did, and he took action to fight it . . . it was something he figured out because it was the right thing to do.”
Before making his exit, Trump Jr. stressed the importance of voting and encouraged the crowd to help the campaign get Trump re-elected.
“We need to win big, we can’t just win a little bit, we got to win by a lot,” said Trump Jr., “spend that next five days, getting every single vote to count . . . spread that message because Donald Trump is going to keep fighting for you.”
Kenneth Tran is an Election SOS fellow. These articles are being shared by partners in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.