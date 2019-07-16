LONDONDERRY — A donation of land that abuts the rail trail and will add to the list of protected property in town.
The town will accept a donation of a 3-acre parcel of land at 104 Rockingham Road from Twenty Associates LLC.
The land abuts the Londonderry rail trail along a segment known as the peat bog area, according to Conservation Commission member Mike Speltz, who spoke at a recent meeting about the parcel.
Assessed by the town at approximately $19,000, the land is not a suitable property for development, Speltz added, as a large portion of it is wetland.
“There’s nothing they can do with this land,” Speltz said. “Now we’ve got a good chunk of protected land.”
Another perk for having the property is that it’s also connected to state-owned lands, Speltz said.
The Conservation Commission can accept land donations, but is subject to Town Council approval.
Councilors agreed to move forward with the donation.
Speltz noted that by acquiring this small parcel, conservation officials can work with Londonderry Trailways to potentially use the property to help highlight the trail system and conservation efforts in that area, including interpretive signs and benches for those using the trails.
The land donation also extends the full protected lands held by the state of New Hampshire and Eversource Energy.
The parcel is one of four properties acquired by Twenty Associates back in 1961, according to a recent council presentation.