DERRY — It’s a winter tradition and a way to support those in need with the gift of life.
Derry Police Department and the American Red Cross hosted a blood drive Friday at Calvary Bible Church.
Local police were out helping direct donor traffic and keep people safe as they entered the gymnasium at the church.
The winter drive has been held for many years, and all safety precautions were in place as donors arrived to give blood.
Several of the police department’s roster also rolled up sleeves to donate.
As an added perk, donors were able to enter a raffle to win two tickets to this year’s Super Bowl.
The police also traditionally hold a summer blood drive.