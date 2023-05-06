DERRY —It’s a typical day at the Grind in downtown Derry.
Customers hurrying in and out of the West Broadway business clutch a favorite latte or settle in to meet up with friends at the cozy coffee house.
The Grind has now expanded on its successful coffee model and offers an extended menu of small bites, beer and wine.
It’s a project Grind owner Melanie Davis said will be another opportunity to share community and bring people together.
The Grind first opened in 2014 on Manning Street, but then moved to its current 5 West Broadway location a year later.
The business touts hometown flavors and supports local businesses including area wineries, breweries and those who create tasty treats and food.
Davis said while opening the Grind filled a void she felt Derry needed, offering expanded food choices along with beer and wine will do the same, as people want to stop in a downtown restaurant for dinner, or if a stop after dinner to grab a quick small bit or drink is what a customer wants.
“It’s a whole different way to support the downtown,” Davis said.
The new schedule and menu began one weekend last month, with a crowd coming out if force to stop by the Grind and enjoy the newest offerings.
“We had to pivot,” Davis said, adding the pandemic offered many small business challenges on its own and once things were open again, the goal to be more of a Derry destination stop became clearer.
New menu offerings will include additional light lunch fair including pizza and after 4 p.m. more dessert-type choices will fill the menu.
Local breweries and wineries will also have their products in the spotlight, all in an effort to continue to support local businesses, Davis said.
And while visiting, customers can relax, sit for a while, or even choose a board game to play from a stack of possibilities along the wall.
The new business model is a way for The Grind to reinvent itself and keep up with what the community might want and need, Davis said.
That’s a place to visit, to enjoy a coffee, food, conversation and community.
And the community has been behind the plan.
“It’s so heartwarming to see such support,” Davis said. “Every night, every seat has been full.”
Hours are Thursday and Friday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday the business is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
