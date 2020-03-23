Downtown Derry distillery packaging community spirits  

DERRY — A downtown business is doing its part to support the community's safety while brewing up batches of a much-needed product.
With dwindling supplies in area stores of hand sanitizer and cleaning products, Doire Distilling on Broadway is now making batches of sanitizer for those in need.
Using the distilling business' own supplies of alcohol traditionally used for brewing up gin and other spirits, Doire owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth said it made complete sense to morph into a new effort to help others during the novel coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19 spread.
Day said many distilleries like Doire are jumping on the hand sanitizer bandwagon.
"We all started doing it," Day said, adding he received calls from medical personnel and others seeking sanitizer support.
That led Day to finding the ingredients needed to produce the hand sanitizer. In addition to the high test base alcohol product, sanitizer requires hydrogen peroxide and glycerin for the perfect formula.
"And that's all easy enough to find," Day said.
The formula for creating the hand sanitizer is also a relatively simple, available recipe, he added.
Day and Wentworth opened Doire next door on Broadway to their restaurant Cask and Vine in 2018. The couple also recently launched a new brewing venture, Daydreaming Brewing Company.
Doire creates whiskey, vodkas, gin, bourbon and other small-batch products.
Day said downtown Derry has a lot to be proud of. He and Wentworth support all things Broadway and beyond, organizing "This is My Derry" movie nights and special events throughout the year, and also bringing the town's "Derry After Dark" event to the downtown every September, putting area craft breweries, restaurants and other businesses in the spotlight for a Broadway block party.
The couple said community support for each other is strong during these trying times and it's important to remember how much small business may struggle.
Cask and Vine is strictly doing an order and pickup option for customers. Day also sent a lot of love and community support to a fellow downtown business, The Grind Rail Trail Cafe, now closed until further notice.
Day said Grind owner Melanie Davis offered a selfless sentiment on social media, asking customers to be safe while supporting her fellow small businesses during this time.
Day said Davis' offer to close to help others keep business going is a true sign of leadership.
"I can't possibly overstate that," he said.
Wentworth said support has been strong.
"We can’t express enough gratitude to the local support and how wide spread it is," Wentworth said. "This village will come out on top thanks to the belief and hope of the people."
The Doire hand sanitizer will be sent to places in need, including to first responders, and also customers can receive small bottles of sanitizer when picking up orders of food from Cask and Vine.
Offering the sanitizer to customers is a way to pay it forward, Day said.
"People are coming in to support us," he said, "we want to support them."
Day offered a message to the community, saying businesses are banding together, families are helping each other and a lot of good things are going on.
"Don't give up hope, we are all in this together," he said. "We will work through this together."