ATKINSON — Police have identified the man pronounced dead after a head-on crash on Route 111 earlier this week as James Long, 75, of Dracut.
Investigators believe he may have had a medical emergency behind the wheel before crossing into the opposite travel lane, sideswiping a minivan and hitting a Ford F-250.
His cause of death was yet to be determined as of Thursday morning.
The driver of the pickup truck had minor injuries, police said, and was taken to a local hospital following the crash. That person had a dog on board, which jumped out and escaped but was found uninjured several hours later.
According to an obituary, “Jim” Long leaves behind his wife of 56 years and three daughters. He was a Navy veteran.
“He served during the Vietnam War from 1965 until his honorable discharge in 1969 and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, The Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star and the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device,” the remembrance reads.
He was the owner and operator of Eastern Industries of Salem, New Hampshire. It’s self-advertised as a small business that has supplied machine parts for over 25 years.
Long is said to have enjoyed fishing in salt and fresh waters, 10-pin bowling and riding his motorcycle in his free time. A celebration of his life is scheduled for the coming weekend.