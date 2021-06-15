DERRY — After Taylor Library pulled a "Drag Story Time" from its schedule last week, the event has found a new home.
The controversy surrounded a reading by Michael McMahon, performing as Clara Divine. McMahon will now bring his story time to the Tupelo Music Hall this Thursday, June 17, at 6 p.m.
According to his social media site, McMahon's presentations offer "an hour dedicated to teaching children the meaning of what it's like to be prideful," featuring stories about acceptance.
Tupelo Music Hall Owner Scott Hayward said his venue is proud to be hosting the event this week.
"Myself and the entire Tupelo Music Hall family were disheartened to hear about the cancellation of Drag Story Time with Clara at the Taylor Library last week," Hayward said. "I've always thought of New Hampshire, specifically Derry, as a community of love and inclusivity."
Hayward went on to say it was unfortunate that McMahon had to endure the kind of backlash he received from a small number of individuals who felt his event was not worthy of being held in the library.
That included Derry Republican state Rep. Katherine Prudhomme-O’Brien and Lorraine Lindenberg, a trustee at both Taylor Library and Derry Public Library.
Both posted their opposition on social media.
“The will of the public can be known to them when they communicate their concerns to trustees by contacting them or attending board of trustee meetings,” Prudhomme-O’Brien said. “They had not been given the opportunity to do that and that was wrong. I’m glad director (Jen Thielker) agreed with that opinion and changed course.”
For Lindenberg, it was the response from many residents in town who called or emailed her to voice opposition to what she called “a controversial issue.”
In a statement last week to the Derry News, Lindenberg said she respected any person's right to live as they choose, and would have been open to meeting McMahon to allow him to discuss his program plans for the library in a public meeting.
Hayward has witnessed his own backlash for hosting the event, he said, including comments about him and his business on social media. He said he was "reminded again of the great lengths we must still go in terms of acceptance of our LGBTQ friends, family and neighbors."
Many have supported the event from the beginning, including Derry Town Council Chairman Jim Morgan.
“Derry is most certainly not what it is being portrayed it is in the media or online,” Morgan said. “The bigotry of those that opposed this event is not what our community stands for and this now lays at their feet.”
Derry town councilors supported an effort to honor the month of June as Pride Month in the community. A Pride Month banner is on display in the lobby at the Derry Municipal Center and will continue to be throughout the month.
Morgan added that this is the first time Derry has acknowledge Pride Month, supporting diversity and inclusiveness among the community’s 34,000 residents, but said it’s unfortunate the story time was canceled while many cheered about the cancellation on Facebook.
For Morgan, what he witnessed on social media is not what he feels represents Derry.
“Hatred of any race or sexual orientation is not a badge of honor to wear,” he said. “We need to do better.”
For Hayward, he's proud and excited to welcome Clara Divine this week, adding he knows she will deliver a great show for parents and their kids, reading books that prove and showcase love and acceptance of all kinds.
"And moving forward, Tupelo Music Hall will continue welcoming entertainment of all genres that we feel align with our values and those values of our community," he said. "Regardless of that performer or group's race, religion, gender or orientation."