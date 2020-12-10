Driver, 22, seriously injured by snow, ice through windshield in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY –– A 22-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries –– including a piece of glass possibly lodged into his eye –– after a chunk of ice and snow from a box truck smashed through his windshield.
In a public statement, police said they responded to Young Road with paramedics and firefighters Wednesday afternoon after reports of a severely damaged Honda Accord.
Police said the box truck driver continued on Route 102 towards and Hudson immediately following the incident, but was alerted to the crash by a witness.
“The box truck driver returned to the crash scene where he awaited law enforcement and first responders; he cooperated with officers after they arrived,” police said in their statement.
The injured driver was reportedly taken to a local hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. Officers later learned the 22-year-old suffered lacerations to his face and allegedly had glass lodged in his eye, which will require additional surgeries to remove and repair.
With permission from the victim, police shared graphic photos of the bloody scene to prove the severe consequences of not cleaning snow and ice off of cars.
Police are pleading, “As we enter the winter and snow season, please clean your vehicles of snow and ice!”
Anyone in the area of Route 102 and Young Round around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday who witnessed this incident is asked to contact investigating officer Daniel Perry at 603-432-1118.
Police said the other involved driver could face a violation charge of negligent driving as well as a misdemeanor charge of vehicular assault upon completion of an investigation.