LONDONDERRY — A female was hospitalized and listed in critical condition Monday evening after reaching for something in the car she was driving, causing a rollover, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement.
Troopers said they were notified of a serious crash along Interstate 93 south in Londonderry at 6:30 p.m. First responders reported a 1995 Dodge Dakota resting on its roof.
As of Tuesday morning, state police had not announced the driver’s identity, including name or age. They said she was brought from the scene to Parkland Medical Center in Derry and then to Elliot Hospital in Manchester.
The left two lanes of the highway were closed for about 2 ½ hours while emergency personnel cleared the area Monday.
All aspects of the crash remain under investigation, according to state police.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Cummings via email at Christopher.j.cummings@dos.nh.gov, or by phone at 603-223-4381.