BRENTWOOD — A grand jury has indicted 45-year-old Craig Sprowl for a September 2021 hit-and-run that left a retired police officer dead on the side of Route 125 in Kingston.
Court paperwork shows that Sprowl, of Dover, faces charges for negligent homicide and conduct after an accident. He has remained in police custody since his arrest due to an extensive criminal record, history of probation violation and bail status in another court, according to Judge David Ruoff.
The judge noted, “He also displayed elusive conduct prior to apprehension.”
An affidavit filed in Rockingham Superior Court includes the timeline of an expansive investigation in the days between when Derry resident Donna Briggs, 59, a former Hudson police sergeant, was discovered and Sprowl was apprehended.
During an eventual conversation with authorities, police say Sprowl spoke of news that a woman was struck and killed in the area that he had been on Sept. 21, 2021, and asked if he had killed her.
“Sprowl was remorseful and apologetic,” the affidavit reads.
He had been nodding off behind the wheel from his residence in Dover to work at Top Line Motorsports, a car dealership in Derry, police said.
Investigators were eventually able to identify Sprowl as a suspect after finding a “clear rectangular lens,” including a part number, in the road near the crash site. Research revealed that it was a fog light belonging to a GMC Yukon manufactured between 2000 and 2006.
Surveillance footage and witnesses are also credited with helping narrow the search.
Former colleagues of Briggs said in the wake of her death that she was riding her bike in preparation for the 300-mile Police Unity Tour, which raises money and awareness for fallen law enforcement officers.
She was pronounced dead after being found down an embankment off the shoulder of the road.
Public Defender Deanna Campbell said during an initial court hearing that Sprowl has a history of mental health and substance abuse issues, but neither were involved here.
“He completed drug court a year ago,” she said, noting that he suffers from significant damage to his legs and feet due to diabetes, as well as a seizure disorder.
He was working a lot, she said, and “burning the candle at both ends.”
County Attorney Patricia Conway said Sprowl “had to know that he hit someone.” She pointed to evidence — a piece of bicycle seat — pulled from the grill of the 2005 GMC Yukon he drove.
The week before the fatal crash, Conway said Derry police responded to another incident involving Sprowl. They said he was speeding when he crashed into a tree. He was given a warning and told to slow down, according to Conway.
Another court date is scheduled for April.
