ATKINSON — Commuters of all ages cycled through the driveway at Atkinson Congregational Church to receive ashes from the comfort of their cars on Ash Wednesday.
It’s the sixth year the church distributed “ashes to go” in addition to its traditional church service.
Anyone could come by the church, staying in the car or stepping out, where Pastor Jim Thomas imposed ashes with a blessing on the holy day.
The church held two drive-up times, 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in addition to Mass.
Ash Wednesday begins the 40-day Lenten season. It’s a time of self-reflection and prayer leading to Easter in the Christian tradition.
Ashes provide a symbol of penance.
Numerous cars arrived at the church early Wednesday to receive ashes on the bright and sunny day.
Men and women of all ages drove up to the front of the church.
“We see many generations throughout the day,” said Thomas.
Every driver was greeted with a jovial hello from Thomas, who enjoyed seeing familiar faces and meeting new ones.
In each instance, Thomas handed the driver a prayer card and asked if there were any prayer requests.
Thomas then gave a blessing.
“Remember you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” he said, as he imposed ashes in a sign of a cross on the driver’s forehead.
Some drivers were gone in a blink, while others chatted with Thomas or shared stories for prayer intentions.
The process was a few minutes long, but meaningful to the ones receiving ashes.
George Brell, of Atkinson, got ashes with his wife and thanked the pastor for the blessing.
A handful of drivers stepped out of their cars for the ashes or dropped off non-perishable food items for donation.
Nothing was required in exchange for the ashes, but food donations were collected to benefit Hampstead and Plaistow food pantries.
There were many first-timers receiving ashes in this manner who thought it was a wonderful idea.
A few reversed their course after seeing Deacon Vikki Quick and Deacon Doherty Graaskant waving “ashes to go” signs along busy Main Street.
Bob Leary, of Hampstead, was one of those first timers. He said he was driving south coming from Hampstead and decided to turn around for ashes after seeing the signs.
“It’s a great opportunity,” he said.
Thomas and Leary exchanged lighthearted conversation with some laughs before Leary drove away.
A young woman also stopped by for her first time after her family told her about what the church was doing.
Thomas said doing to-go ashes provides a different option for people to feel connected to the church who might have been away or disconnected for various reasons.
He added that it puts less pressure on those individuals to not have to enter the church, but still connect to their faith on the holy day.
Many people who stopped were passing through town.
It was also an alternative for people who could not attend mass or might not be able to get to their own church.
“It gives us an opportunity to connect with people we otherwise wouldn’t see.” Thomas said. “It give those people a chance to dip their toes in the water without jumping all the way in.”
