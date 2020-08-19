SALEM, N.H. — The woman in charge of managing Brook Village West Apartments on Cluff Crossing Road spends hours each week combing through surveillance footage.
More often than she’d like, she ends up writing hefty fines — at least $500 apiece — for what she sees.
Property Manager Kathy Sutherland said the hidden cameras, pointed directly at several dumpsters, show residents and non-residents tossing items that are banned from the communal trash.
Those cameras over the weekend captured a resident — who was later arrested — swinging a baseball bat at several men who had just dumped a couch, she said. Police arrested Raymond Hileman, 50, for three counts of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal restraint and a count of criminal mischief.
After the altercation made headlines, Sutherland reached out to The Eagle-Tribune to explain that the root of the disagreement is not a new one.
From kitchen appliances and tires to living room furniture and car doors, Sutherland said she has seen it all since starting the job in 2018.
“The issues we’ve had are with current and former residents, and the general public using our site as their personal dumping ground,” she said. “I always tell residents to give me a call if they see people back there throwing things out that they shouldn’t be.”
Sutherland said the man who called police over the weekend is a resident, and although a victim to Hileman’s bat-wielding, will be charged at least $1,000 for putting the couch in the dumpster.
“Our dumpsters, per our lease, are for household trash only,” she said. “The gentleman in this instance is moving out, so if he does not pay the fine, it’s going to come out of his security deposit.”
She made clear that the allegations Hileman faces are serious, and his alleged actions are also unacceptable.
Sutherland explained that the added expenses of taking care of the abandoned, prohibited items and doubling the number of security cameras in recent years could raise rent.
“This is something we take very seriously and don’t want to impact others who are following the rules,” she said.