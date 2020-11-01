Early voting an indicator of record turnout

You have permission to edit this article.
Nearly half of Massachusetts voters have already cast ballots in early voting or by mail heading into next Tuesday's election.

As of Friday, more than 2.2 million ballots were cast, according to Secretary of State Bill Galvin's office.

Nearly 60% of those ballots were mailed. The others — nearly 1 million — were cast during the two-week, in-person early voting period that got underway Oct. 17 and wrapped up Friday.

Voter Turnout

Heading into next Tuesday’s election, nearly 50% of Massachusetts' 4.6 million registered voters have already cast ballots through the mail or at early voting sites.

The contentious race between incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden is expected to drive record turnout among the state's 4.6 million voters.

In New Hampshire, a battleground state in the presidential election that has also seen a dramatic rise in voting by mail, at least 181,575 ballots had been submitted to local election clerks as of last Tuesday, according to the latest update from Secretary of State William Gardner's office.

There is no in-person early voting in New Hampshire.

Massachusetts is one of a number of states that substantially increased mail-in voting options to avoid overcrowding at the polls amid concerns about the coronavirus. Before the outbreak, the state only allowed voters to mail "absentee" ballots if they could not vote in person on Election Day, but voters needed an excuse, such as a disability.

Some North of Boston communities are reporting that more than 60% of voters have already cast ballots by mail or in person.

In Andover, Town Clerk Austin Simko reported a steady stream of voters casting ballots in person during early voting or dropping them off at Town Hall.

"It feels like it’s been Election Day for weeks," he said. "The ballots have just been piling in every day."

Still, election officials have cautioned that the outcome of some legislative and local races might not be known for days.

That's because in Massachusetts local election clerks can accept postmarked ballots up to three days after Nov. 3. In New Hampshire ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Election Day. Both states have already begun processing mail ballots but cannot begin tallying votes until the polls close Nov. 3.

More than 83 million Americans have voted in the Nov. 3 election so far, surpassing all early ballots cast in the 2016 polls, according to published reports.

Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhi.com.

