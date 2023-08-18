EAST KINGSTON — The second annual summer market series will be held on Sunday, Aug. 27 at East Kingston Public Library, 47 Maplevale Road.
Booths will include crafts, baked goods, artisan vendors, and, of course, seasonal produce.
Shoe drive in Atkinson
ATKINSON — Chapter D-New Hampshire of P.E.O International will sponsor a shoe drive to raise money to fund its scholarships during August and September with shoe drop-offs at the Community Center, 4 Main St.
P.E.O is an international philanthropic organization that raises money for the education of women through scholarships and other forms of financial aid.
All varieties of gently used shoes will be collected. Finance Committee members will pick up the donated shoes on a regular basis.
There will be a special container at the Community Center at 3 p.m. after the town-wide yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 23 and again on Sunday, Sept. 24.
Any questions should be directed to PEOChapterDNH@gmail.com.
Sandown voter registration
SANDOWN — The Sandown Supervisors of the Checklist will hold a session on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Sandown Town Hall Tax Collector’s Office, 320 Main St.
This session is intended to register new voters, change voter names, residences or party affiliations.
All new voters need to have photo identification and proof of residency and citizenship.
Become a hospice volunteer
EXETER — Rockingham VNA & Hospice will offer a comprehensive hospice volunteer training beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 5 and continuing every Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Oct. 24, at 4 Alumni Drive.
A terminal diagnosis can be a lonely experience. At a time when understanding is needed most, many hospice patients find themselves isolated, even from family and friends.
Volunteers will learn how to provide compassionate support to those patients at the end of life and their families. They are especially looking for veterans to train to companion with other veterans on hospice.
To register, call Martha Carlson at 603-580-8949 or 800-540-2981, ext. 8949.
Derry town clerk expands hours
DERRY — The town clerk’s office has updated its hours at the Derry Municipal Center on Manning Street from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call 603-432-6110.
Concert slated in Griffin Park
WINDHAM — A free concert in Griffin Park is set for Sunday, Aug. 27, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The concert will feature a performance by Finding Molly. There will also be food trucks beginning at 4 p.m.
Bring blankets and chairs. The park is off Range Road.
For more information, contact the Windham Recreation Department at 603-965-1208 or email recreation@windhamnh.gov.
Fresh air and art
DERRY — The Greater Derry Arts Council will hold Arts in the Park on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Taylor Mill Historic Site, 242 Island Pond Road.
Spend time painting, drawing, sketching and capturing the change of weather and time.
Basic supplies such as crayons will be supplied, but more specialized art supplies should be brought to the event.
For more information, visit facebook.com/DestinationDerryNH.
