SALEM, N.H. — It's been eight days since three Salem firefighters were quarantined due to potential exposure to the new coronavirus, commonly called COVID-19, according to fire Chief Larry Best said.
They still haven't received test results, according to Best.
One of those quarantined firefighters missed his child's first birthday, he said.
"It's a stressful time. Many of us have never seen this in our careers," Best said. "It's really stressful for us, especially those quarantining. They can't socialize, they can't see their families. And all of us are concerned about potentially bringing anything home."
The three Salem firefighters transported a patient who might have the new coronavirus to a Massachusetts hospital on March 16, according to Best.
The department has yet to hear back from the state lab if the patient tested positive for COVID-19, though none of the firefighters quarantined are showing symptoms as of Tuesday afternoon, Best said.
Anyone exposed to the virus can take up to 14-days from time of exposure to show symptoms, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
The firefighters are staying in quarantine until they wait out the 14-day period or get negative results, Best said.
Test results are being delayed because of a backup at the labs, Best said.
"Everybody is trying everything," Best said, adding that officials at the hospital are working hard to get answers.
Testing is being run by the states, and if this patient was at a New Hampshire hospital it could be easier to get state officials to push the test to top priority, Best said.
Six other firefighters have been in quarantine because of potential COVID-19 exposure, and they were all released after getting back negative results from the patients they transferred, Best said.
Best is appreciative of the community members who have lent their support to firefighters. Local businesses and restaurants have been donating lunch, and locals have been donating supplies, he said.
He's thankful Salem residents are coming together. He also wants to reassure everyone that first responders will also be there for them.
"When someone calls 9-1-1 we will be there to help them, we won't ever say no," Best said, explaining that people can be off-put by the added screening questions about symptoms and travel.
"We need people to be honest with us about signs and symptoms so we know how to treat them and with what levels of protection to use," he said.