HAMPSTEAD — For the eighth time, voters have rejected a plan to address space constraints at Hampstead Central School. Another 192 votes were needed for work to begin.
Superintendent Bob Thompson said Thursday, disappointed by the result, “the project is not being set aside.”
It can’t be, School Board Chairman David Smith explained.
“The needs aren’t going away,” he said. “We’re doing what we can, but I welcome anyone in the community, even if they’re still going to be a ‘no’ vote, to come see the condition of that school.”
This year’s proposal — an iteration of a plan that dates back to 2014 — would have provided six extra classrooms, a new library, a dedicated cafeteria, a music room and a larger space for the school nurse.
Today, there is no sprinkler system in the main hub of the elementary school to douse a fire quickly. Stairwells are only wide enough for a single student or teacher at a time.
Half of the library's books sit in storage to accommodate a makeshift classroom. And sometimes, music class, physical education and lunch overlap in the same space.
The $12.6 million, 10-year bond needed approval from 60% of voters to pass, but missed the mark when only 51% voted in its favor.
In 2021, voters agreed to spend $2 million to alleviate some concerns at the school. Work began right away and has since been completed.
“Last year’s renovations of the 1960s wing addressed insulation, windows and the HVAC system,” Smith said before the election. “It was about making it cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter, essentially.”
A meeting scheduled for next week will bring together Hampstead school leaders, including Smith, to discuss what comes next.
“We’re using closets, every small space we can,” he said. “This isn’t a wish list. It’s matching what we have at the middle school; no more, no less. We need to figure out how to get more people out to vote.”
Hampstead had one of the best showings in the state Tuesday, with 37% of registered voters casting a ballot. But Smith wants to know, “how do we get the other 63%,” he said.
A concerned resident, Matt Gillette, created an anonymous online survey to gauge public perception of the project. He plans to bring the results to the School Board later this month. He said he received 50 quick responses within the first hour of posting the survey on Facebook.
The superintendent explained that in the meantime, the district has a maintenance fund that can be used for any unanticipated expenses, whether that’s a roof leak or other urgent need.
“It was upsetting, of course, to see it not pass, but at the end of the day we have phenomenal staff,” Thompson said. “We have great kids. We’re going to do what the school has done for a number of years — we’re going to make it work.”