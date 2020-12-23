Emergency crews save life of Derry woman

DERRY — Local emergency crews jumped into action recently to save the life of one resident suffering a sudden cardiac episode.
On Dec. 13, at 8:45 a.m., Derry Fire Emergency Communications Division received a call reporting a female had collapsed on Berry Road.
Derry Engine 1, Medic 1 and Car 1 along with the Derry Police Department responded to the call, finding the woman, Rosemary Hargreaves, with ineffective breathing and in cardiac arrest.
Fire and police personnel started immediate advanced life support care and crews performed CPR.
The victim was stabilized for transport to Parkland Medical center.
As the pandemic continues, emergency crews perform their life-saving duties while wearing Tyvek suits and respirators.
First responders were able to meet with the patient at Parkland where she is doing well and plans to be discharged soon.