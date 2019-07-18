PLAISTOW — Although the Teamsters Union petitioned on behalf of the Timberlane Regional School District for certification of a new bargaining unit from the Public Employee Labor Relations Board, school board Chair Shawn O’Neil said he was the last to know.
During an emergency school board meeting Thursday night, O’Neil said he called for the quorum to notify both board members and the public of the potential union. Board members Sheila Lowes, Vice Chair Jennifer Silva, Brian Boyle, Kim Farah, and O’Neil read the petition. Silva said she was seeing the petition for the first time.
“I’m having a problem with this,” Lowes said, noting the time lost before both board members and the chair became aware of the petition. “That’s three days lost.”
Lowes said School Administrative Unit 55, which includes the Timberlane and the Hampstead school districts, was notified on Tuesday, as was Timberlane’s lawyer James O’Shaughnessy, but the entire board didn't hear about it until Thursday.
The proposed unit will consist of seven principals, one associate principal, five assistant principals, three academic deans, nine directors, five assistant principal/curriculum coordinators, one executive director, and three coordinators.
According to O’Neil, once the district provides a list of the employees involved in the petition to the public employee board, the school board has 15 days to review it and either file an objection or an exception. The deadline to file the decision is Wednesday, July 31, according to O’Neil.
The public employee board then reviews confidential authorization cards from employees to ensure there is a correct number interested in the certification, O’Neil said. He added that the parties involved can also stipulate the composition of the new bargaining unit.
When the process enters its final stage, the public employee board hosts an election. If the majority of votes approve of unionizing, the board then certifies the bargaining unit and orders all involved parties to negotiate and form a collective bargaining agreement, he said.
If the school board and the Timberlane administrator’s unit reach an agreement by the date of submission, it becomes a warrant article on the March 2020 ballot if ready.
Superintendent Earl Metzler’s Executive Assistant Catherine Belcher noted that the petition is just a draft and not final, as it contains some errors. For instance, both the superintendent and business administrator positions are listed as exempt, but they would not be included anyway as they are SAU 55 employees, not Timberlane administrators.
According to the petition, the school district does not agree with the composition of the unit as proposed by the Teamsters.
Also mentioned in the petition is that it must be supported by at least 30% of the employees included in the unit as proposed.
O’Neil said if the regular meeting was held, he was going to be bringing up the important topic anyway.
The meeting adjourned 30 minutes after it began. Because O'Neil called an emergency meeting, the board could only discuss the reason for the emergency meeting, the union filing, instead of its scheduled agenda, due to state law.
The board meeting scheduled for Aug. 8 was moved to July 25.