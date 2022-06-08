SALEM, N.H. — Improvements to the depot intersection decades in the making are on track to be completed by the end of this year.
Salem Municipal Services Director Roy Sorenson told selectmen recently that after a winter break and adjusted construction plans, crews are expected back on the job Monday, June 13.
The largest portion of remaining work pertains to sidewalks, granite curbing, installation of traffic signals and streetlights, according to Sorenson. Some grade work needs to be redone, he said.
Recent changes to the plan were in-line with the town’s purchase of 80 Main Street, where the former China Star restaurant was destroyed by a fire in 2018.
Sorenson said the purchase allows a designated right-hand turn lane from Main Street onto South Broadway.
He pointed to a significant plan on file at Town Hall for the vacant lot at the corner of North Broadway and Main Street that could also impact the area.
Trickett Realty has proposed reviving the former Sunoco gas station plus a 4,000 square foot convenience store and 14-seat coffee shop with drive-thru. The plan also calls for the demolition of 101 Main Street, next to the Masonic building.
The Planning Board is scheduled to talk about the possible redevelopment at its June 14 meeting.
Improvements to the area, specifically the intersection of Route 28 and Main Street, have been discussed since 1995 in response to major traffic and safety concerns.
That year, records show that the town and New Hampshire Department of Transportation partnered to present the depot intersection reconstruction project to the Federal Highway Administration.
Federal funds are covering 80% of the cost, with the remaining 20% coming from the town’s impact fees.
Salem has been granted several time extensions, including two since 2012.
Sorenson said this week, “a lot of heavy lifting is done.” He expects the current deadline of Nov. 19 to be met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.