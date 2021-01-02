LONDONDERRY — Enterprise Bank will open its 27th branch within the Market Basket shopping center, 10 Michels Way in Londonderry.
Construction is set to begin in spring of 2021 with an anticipated opening later in the year or early 2022.
The branch office in Londonderry will feature two drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and 28 parking spots. The inside will be an open concept plan with pods to provide extra personalized service for banking customers.
The new bank will also use the latest technology including cash recyclers and video teleconferencing.
The Market Basket center was redeveloped in 2016 with the addition of a new TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, an expanded New Hampshire liquor outlet, Olympia Sports and Annie's Hallmark/Baldoria.
In a joint statement, Enterprise Bank CEO John Clancy and New Hampshire Community Banking Director Peter Rayno agreed the new branch will be a good fit for the Londonderry community.
"We have had the pleasure of working with businesses, both large and small, in Londonderry for many years," the statement read. "Our new office will provide greater convenience to our base of customers and friends in the community who utilize our branches in Derry, Hudson, Pelham, Nashua, Salem and Windham."
The statement continued saying Enterprise Bank is also happy to be working with the Market Basket development partner DSM Realty on the new expansion in Londonderry.
"Market Basket has a long and significant history of supporting our communities with volunteerism and charitable giving," the statement read, "never failing to help those most in need. We feel extremely fortunate to work with a company whose corporate values so closely align with our own,"
In addition to the New Hampshire communities where branches are located, Enterprise Bank also has offices in Massachusetts, including Lowell, Acton, Andover, Billerica, Chelmsford, Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury, Tyngsborough and Westford. A new North Andover branch planned to open Jan. 4.