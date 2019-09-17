Ex-Trump campaign manager testifies

WINDHAM — Former Trump Campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski brought the Granite State into the national spotlight Tuesday, while he testified for the House Judiciary Committee’s first impeachment hearing in Washington.
The Windham resident was subpoenaed to speak about his role in the Mueller Report, which examines allegations about the 2016 presidential election — including whether or not Russia interfered in the election and whether or not President Donald Trump or a member of his staff was involved in any wrong doing before or after the election.
Lewandowski’s name is referenced over 100 times in the report.
Shortly after the hearing opened, Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., asked the first questions in reference to the report.
“I don’t have a copy of the report, Congressman,” Lewandowski said while waiting for a copy of the report to be brought to him. After some back and forth with Nadler and being directed to the exact line in the report Lewandowski confirmed he had the meeting with the president that was stated in the report.
He would not elaborate on the meeting.
“I am trying to adhere with the White House’s request to answer the questions only in the Mueller Report and I am trying to reference that with your question,” said Lewandowski, who often referenced the White House’s letter several times during the hearing.
Looking at the report in the congressional hearing was a first for Lewandowski. He said he hadn’t read it.
“Nobody’s read the report,” he added.
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle said during the hearing they had indeed read the report.
Multiple times in the hearing Democratic lawmakers seemed frustrated with Lewandowski’s answers.
“When you refuse to answer these questions, you are obstructing the work of our committee,” Nadler said. “You are also proving our point for the American people to see. The president is intent on obstructing our legitimate oversight. You are aiding him.”
During the first break of the six-hour hearing, Lewandowski alluded to a 2020 Senate bid while tweeting out “New website just launched to help a potential senate run” linking to standwithcorey.com.
Later while testifying he suggested he would inquire into potential foreign interference by questioning intelligence officials, if he served in the “upper chamber.”
Lewandowski is considering a run for Senate against the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
The website has a quote from Trump stating Lewandowski would be “fantastic.” Though Lewandowski tweeted out the link, the website’s disclaimer states it is not paid for by a candidate or campaign.
Residents around the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire have turned their attention to Mueller Report and the Windham resident’s connection to it.
One of Trump’s New Hampshire campaign chairs, state Rep. Al Baldasaro, R-Londonderry, was watching the proceedings from New Hampshire.
“It’s a kangaroo court. Corey Lewandowski, his testimony has been documented over and over, as he has done over 20 hours of testimony before,” Baldasaro said, citing the multiple hearings Lewandowski has testified at and his cooperation with the Mueller investigation.
“We’ll never get the whole truth, it’s a political showcase,” Baldasaro said.
He said that for years many presidents have had conversations with advisers have been considered private.
“But they don’t want that to work for a Republican,” he said.
Baldasaro agreed with Lewandowski that former FBI Director James Comey and others should be questioned about potential foreign interference, asking why the campaign wasn’t contacted about it sooner.
“That’s where they should be focusing, let’s get the people’s business done,” Baldasaro said.
Pelham Democratic Party Chair Sabina Chen thought the hearing was “a lot of nothing.”
“I would like more information. I feel like because Mueller was limited in his scope and he was very much by the book as to what his inquiry would or would not investigate, that it would have been hard to scratch a little further,” Chen said.
“Just scratch a little further and see if there is anything else there. You just want to know, if Trump did nothing wrong, why did he fire Comey? Why did he want the investigation shut down?” She asked.
Chen was part of a book group in town that recently read the Mueller Report. Though the event was hosted by the Pelham Democratic Party, it was open to anyone interested in reading.
“It’s not as unreadable as people might think. It’s not a gripping novel, and it is a little dry, but it’s telling the facts,” said Chen said.
Windham resident Rhys Wyman agreed that it was important information to know and be able to make a decision from, and he was surprised to see only Democrats at the meeting.
“It’s almost like a required reading for citizens in our country,” Whyman said of the report. “It is truly independent information that came from a Republican.”