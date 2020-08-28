SALEM, N.H. — All five candidates for District 3 Executive Council — three Republicans and two Democrats — participated in debates hosted by the Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce Thursday night.
One Republican and one Democrat will face off in November's general election to replace Russell Prescott, R-Kingston, who did not run for re-election.
Voters will choose a candidate from each party during the Sept. 8 primary.
The debates were separated by party.
Republicans
Candidates were asked three different questions about their approaches to approving contracts and nominations in preparation for the job they hope to do.
Republican candidates Bruce Crochetiere, of Hampton Falls, and Janet Stevens, of Rye, touted their business experiences as the reasons they were best qualified for the job. Former state Rep. Timothy Comerford, R-Freemont, is running on his three-term record at the State House from 2008 to 2014.
The three Republicans were asked if they would approve state funding for Planned Parenthood. All three said are anti-abortion and agreed they would not because Planned Parenthood provides abortion services. Stevens said she was interested in finding a competing type of healthcare provider that did not perform abortions to give state funding to.
They were also asked if they would potentially approve a commuter rail connecting southern New Hampshire to Massachusetts. Stevens and Comerford both said no they would not.
"Commuter rail is nothing but a taxpayer boondoggle," Comerford said, explaining that he also didn't want easier access for people to bring drugs into the state.
Stevens said she wanted to put money into fixing the current roads and bridges to better accommodate traffic in the area because "rail always fails."
Crochetiere would not rule it out if it was the best option to attract talent — both workers and companies — to the state he said.
The candidates were also asked how they would approach approving judicial and state off nominations.
Comerford said he would ensure judicial nominees have similar anti-abortion and pro-gun stances. Stevens and Crochetiere both said they would approve the right person for the job not only looking at their political stances.
"I'm a pro-business champion to help (Gov.) Chris Sununu restart the economy," Crochetiere said, adding that as a business owner he has the right interviewing skills for the job.
Stevens also said she would be interested in helping appointees who favor "less regulation and paperwork" because "government doesn't create jobs, but government can create an environment that supports our job creators."
Democrats
Both Democrats bring experience serving in the Legislature to their campaigns. Five-time state Rep. Patty Lovejoy, D-Stratham, has more of an educational background, having helped start two charter schools, while three-term state Rep. Mindi Messmer, D-Rye, got her start in politics in by fighting for clean water regulations.
Lovejoy and Messmer were asked what they would look for when awarding contracts. They both agreed that they would prioritize New Hampshire-based companies that hired New Hampshire workers at good wages, they said.
Messmer said it's particularly important to look at who gets the contracts "especially coming out of this pandemic to be able to employ people from New Hampshire with New Hampshire money," she said.
Lovejoy agreed, adding, "even if in some ways we need to spend a couple of extra dollars."
Earlier this year, four top Democrats sued Sununu to block his distribution of federal funds without approvals from the Legislature and the Executive Council. That case was still pending at press time. Both Messmer and Lovejoy agreed that the oversight is necessary and important.
However, Messmer said because of the emergency situation Sununu was correct in dispensing the funds despite the lack of oversight. Lovejoy said that more oversight was needed in that process.
The Democrats were also asked about funding charter schools. Lovejoy highlighted that she helped create two charter schools, including VLACS (Virtual Learning Academy Charter School), which is helping students across the state stay in remote learning settings this year. Messmer said that there is a place for charter schools, but raised skepticism over how much money they get in proportion to public schools.
"There is a role for charter schools in New Hampshire, but not over the public schools of New Hampshire," Messmer said.