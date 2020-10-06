Fire officials are warning people to play it safe and pay attention when it comes to protection during a fire event.
This year, New Hampshire has experienced eight fire fatalities in seven home fires, where there were no confirmed working smoke alarms. These fires have taken place across the state — in Bristol, Claremont, Colebrook, Fitzwilliam, Rochester and Salisbury — and will have a lasting impact on those families and respective communities.
Oct. 4-10 is National Fire Prevention Week and New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi reports that smoke alarms are essential to protecting a family during a fire event. The early notification of a fire in the house is essential for allowing people time to get out.
“Many people think a fire won’t happen to them," Parisi said. "While we truly hope it doesn’t, we would be remiss in not calling attention to what we are continuing to see in our state. Fire does not discriminate and when there is a fire, smoke alarms are the biggest factor when it comes to giving people time to get out alive.”
Another critical step is allowing yourself and your family time to get out is closing your bedroom door. If you have family members in the house and want to hear them in the middle of the night, officials encourage you to invest in an audio monitor instead of leaving the door open. Closing the bedroom door will allow time to react to a fire and will also keep temperatures in that bedroom down closer to 100 degrees instead of a thousand degrees.
“Years ago, we had more time to escape a house fire," Parisi said. "Legacy furnishings and natural materials took much longer to ignite and engulf a room with fire and smoke. Modern furnishings are typically made of synthetic materials that burn faster, hotter and produce much more toxic smoke. The time from initial ignition to total room engulfment has dropped from 17 minutes 20 years ago to approximately three minutes today. Closing your door can buy time for help to arrive if you become trapped.”
Over the last five years, New Hampshire has seen 49 deaths from unintentional residential fires. In over half of those fires, the residents did not have working smoke alarms. To date in 2020, none have been confirmed to have working smoke alarms.
The National Fire Protection Association recommends installing interconnected smoke alarms in every bedroom, outside each separate sleeping area and on every level of the home, including the basement. In New Hampshire, it’s the law to have them installed in all of those locations. Using either 10-year, sealed lithium battery units or hard-wired units are the best protection.
Anyone needing smoke alarms can contact their local fire department, as many have free smoke alarm programs.