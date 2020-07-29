SALEM, N.H. — Lines for the Town Clerk's Office might look longer now that six feet of space are left between each person, but wait times are down since June, explained William Scott, the assistant town manager, at Monday night's Board of Selectmen meeting.
As it reopens, Town Hall has expanded its public hours to be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Town Hall officials are still asking people use the drop box outside Town Hall and online services when applicable to help deter in-person traffic, Scott said.
The town has one person outside the building vetting the paperwork of people in line, Scott said. This person also helps residents do simple procedures, like requesting absentee ballots, without having to go inside the building, he said.
The town is seeing a significant increase in new car registrations, which require specific paperwork that can potentially tie up the line, Scott said.
“Those lines are there pandemic or no pandemic," he said.
The clerk's office is requiring that all people registering new and transferred cars complete their paperwork in-person during their public hours. Registration renewals can still be done online.
During the discussion, Selectman Bob Bryant asked when the library would resume some in-person services.
Currently, the library is offering its online services and curbside pickup while the staff work on an appointment system where people can schedule a time to come in and peruse the stacks, Town Manager Chris Dillon said.
More information, including a link to request an absentee ballot, can be found online at townofsalemnh.org/town-clerk. More information about Kelley Library can be found at kelleylibrary.org.