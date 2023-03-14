Downed power lines because of heavy snow closed Interstate 93 in Londonderry for an hour in both directions during the afternoon of March 14, according to officials.
Meanwhile, in Derry a girl was injured after being pinned under a fallen tree during the storm.
Emergency crews responded to 3 Kilrea Road about 2 p.m. after reports of the child being struck and trapped.
According to a fire department press release, she had been outside playing near a parent, who was clearing snow and witnessed the incident.
Officials would not specify the girl’s age.
Derry first responders learned that heavy rescue machinery would be needed for the rescue. According to the press release, bare hands, chain saws and shovels were used to gain access to the patient.
In total, 16 firefighters and three police officers worked for 19 minutes to free the girl, officials said.
She was immediately moved to an advanced life support ambulance and brought to a nearby hospital.
The girl was found to be in good spirits and received minor injuries, officials said. No other civilians or firefighters were reported injured.
Later in the day, at around 12:40 p.m., New Hampshire State Police received reports of low-hanging power lines around mile marker 12 in Londonderry.
As a result, a tractor-trailer caught the power lines and brought them down onto the highway. A different tractor-trailer became disabled after hitting the downed lines, the press release stated.
New Hampshire Troopers, Londonderry police, Londonderry fire, New Hampshire Department of Transportation and Eversource responded to the location to shut down the highway in both directions. The on-ramps for Exit 4 and Exit 5 were also closed.
Both I-93 north and south were reopened an hour later.
No injuries were reported.
