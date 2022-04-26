SALEM, N.H. — About 6% of registered voters participated in a special election Tuesday to choose nine members of a charter commission, tasked with considering Salem’s government structure.
Of 35 candidates on the ballot, the following were the top nine vote-getters: School Board member Bernard Campbell, Budget Committee member D.J. Bettencourt, Zoning Board of Adjustment member Bonnie Wright, former Salem fire Chief Kevin Breen, Recreation Advisory Committee member Kelly Moss, State Rep. Joe Sweeney, Planning Board member Joe Feole, State. Rep. John Janigian and Budget Committee member Donna Loranger.
Campbell topped the ticket with 463 votes, followed by Bettencourt with 452 votes and Wright with 449 votes.
Breen earned spot No. 4 with 399 votes. Moss received 377 votes, Sweeney 348, Feole 342, Janigian 325 and Loranger 322.
The group will meet several times during the summer to discuss and possibly draft a new town charter. They can suggest substantial changes to how the town operates, like switching to a mayor or town council format.
A formal recommendation is expected to be made to the Board of Selectmen later this year, with the final decision on any proposed changes to come from voters in March 2023.
The last time Salem established a charter commission, in 2009, the group failed to agree on a proposal within the allotted timeframe.
