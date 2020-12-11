Farm patriarch's roadside art to be on display Saturday  

LONDONDERRY — Large signs have dotted the Londonderry landscape for years, making up exhibits of roadside art that speak to current events and other news of the day.
Andy Mack Sr., farm patriarch of Mack’s Apples, is the artist behind them and will be featured in an upcoming event to put his signs on display while also giving insight into Mack’s long life and family farming history in town.
Londonderry Arts Council hosts a socially distanced art show featuring Mack on Saturday, Dec. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mack’s Apples Farm Market, 230 Mammoth Road.
Titled “Sign Language,” the show features the roadside signs created by Mack through the years that focus on farming, social issues, and a wide range of other topics.
Mack invited members of the Arts Council to see inside his artwork and his life, coming to his barn to see where he works and where his sign collection is kept.
Part of his collection will be on display during the upcoming art show, with other tributes to Mack also included.
Mack is an eighth-generation leader of the farm/orchard, a continuously run family venture since 1732. A lifelong Londonderry resident, Mack is also known for his community support, leadership and other contributions to the town.
For information about the art show, contact Larry Casey, Londonderry Arts Council at 867-3077 or email to larrycaseynh@gmail.com.