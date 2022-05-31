SALEM, N.H. — The Police Department’s newest canine member was welcomed Tuesday with open arms, specifically those of Officer Brian Lawrence, who will care for the now 11-week-old black Labrador retriever when she’s fully trained by professionals.
Lawrence has worked closely with the nonprofit organization Hero Pups, based in Stratham, to secure the yet-to-be named puppy for Salem police and the community at large.
Unlike the K-9s used in advanced police searches and apprehension, often German shepherds or malinois, this playful Labrador will have a more discreet role, comforting crime victims, students, officers and more.
“The most important work this dog will do will happen behind closed doors; in child advocacy centers, bringing someone some comfort during a really terrible time,” said Laura Barker, founder of Hero Pups.
The organization mostly serves people who have been diagnosed with service-related psychological challenges. Barker came up with the idea after her son was wounded in Afghanistan.
She recruited dedicated volunteers who share core values of appreciation, compassion and hopefulness for servicemen and women. Together, Barker and her team determine which animals are best as comfort dogs, service dogs or household pets.
The Salem police puppy still has big paws to grow into — she’s expected to eventually weigh in at 70 pounds — and months of training to go, but her visit to police headquarters this week solidified the match.
“Her mom came to us pregnant and we’ve been working with these pups since their eyes opened,” Barker explained. “We have to make sure that to be put in this kind of a role with a police department, the dog has a stable temperament and shows early promise with responding well to training.”
Of the 10 puppies in the litter, two were paired with veterans or members of law enforcement to live quiet lives, out of the public eye. The rest will be distributed to police departments in New Hampshire that have expressed interest and been thoroughly vetted.
“They’re ice breakers, these dogs,” Barker said. “That’s really what it is. They help people feel at ease, and they’re very successful. This is the 15th comfort dog that we’ve placed.”
Lawrence, holding the wagging pup in his arms this week, said it will live in his home and be brought to work.
Three other officers who expressed interest in the role will step in to help when Lawrence is unavailable.
Community donations have helped pay for associated costs.
Anyone interested in contributing can stop by 9 Veterans Memorial Parkway and make out a check to the Salem Police Department with “comfort dog” noted in the memo.
More information on Hero Pups is online at heropups.com.
The arrival of the pup in Salem has been three years in the making, stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.