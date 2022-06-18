DERRY — A motorcyclist from Sandown was killed in the early Saturday morning after a crash with an SUV.
The motorcyclist was identified as Jonathan Warner, 35, according to a press release from the Derry Police. There was a passenger on the motorcycle, who was transported to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the SUV received minor injuries.
The crash occurred at around 4:45 a.m., on East Derry Road near the Boys and Girls Club.
The crash remains under investigation by the Derry Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team. The Police ask anyone with information to call them at 603-432-6111.
