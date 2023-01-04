PELHAM — A public hearing hosted by the New Hampshire Liquor Commission will help determine if a cigar bar license will be reinstated for Smoke & Flame Hookah Lounge, 10 Bridge St.
The hearing is Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at Sherburne Hall. Members of the public are welcome to show up and provide comments.
The hookah lounge has been closed since late September after a list of violations were cited, including underage drinking and minors on the premises, serving alcohol to intoxicated patrons, failure to maintain an orderly premise, along with generated revenue failures of cigar-related products.
“The New Hampshire Liquor Commissions’ Division of Enforcement and Licensing recommended the denial of a new license at the establishment,” said E.J. Powers, a spokesperson for the commission.
Powers said a hearing officer will take the findings and testimonies under advisement and make a decision on the license.
Pelham police are against the license being reinstated, according to Chief Anne Perriello. She said the prior violations were enough for her department to stand in opposition.
Administrative fines of $100 were given for some issues, while others required staff alcohol education training.
Lounge owner Stephen Kaltsas said he could not legally discuss the public hearing, but claimed he has not had any problems with the New Hampshire Liquor Commission since opening in December 2020.
The owner of three separate, similar business in Pelham and Dracut, Kaltsas describes the matter as “disheartening.” He currently lives in Dracut but hopes to become a Pelham resident.
He felt the lounge offered something unique to the area and it was always his dream to open a bar.
“Instead of going to Boston or Manchester to enjoy hookah, they would come to me,” Kaltsas said. “I just offered a different environment that’s fun and safe.”
Joe Prieto, Kaltsas’ attorney, said Smoke & Flame is not a danger to the town. He said the violations were minor and not worthy of a license revocation.
Prieto said the town supported a public hearing because officials felt Smoke & Flame was a nuisance in Pelham and there were letters of complaints on file.
Town Administrator Joe Roark said this is a matter to be handled by police and the state liquor commission.
Kaltsas has offered to hire a police detail when his business is open, but was told detail couldn’t be filled, Prieto said.
Prieto has filed an injunction in superior court.
“If we lose, we will file with the Supreme Court,” Prieto said. “These types of violations have minor fines and suspensions. They’ve never resulted in a revocation of a bar’s license.”
