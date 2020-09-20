SALEM, N.H. — From the plastic picnic table in his fenced-in backyard, Michael Morelle just has to look around to see his son.
He can picture him to the right, where Ryan sat on the deck to ice his sore feet after long runs. The stone fire pit reconstructed for target practice, to the left, is where the 19-year-old would aim his airsoft gun.
“I miss him so much,” Michael Morelle said of his only boy. “His birthday is coming up. He would have been 20.”
Ryan Morelle, a 2019 Salem High School graduate, died Aug. 10 by suicide. News of his death shocked the community, drawing attention from hundreds of people on social media with condolences or memories to share.
Many of them will participate or have donated to a 5K walk/run in his memory Sept. 26. It was planned by 19-year-old Emily Schultz, who remembers Ryan as the bold boy who befriended her in German class.
"He was the only one I talked to. I’m an introvert," Schultz said. “He wasn’t afraid to start a conversation. And he inspired me in that way. He was so passionate about even the littlest thing, and I'm happy to be doing this event for him now."
Michael Morelle said he is talking publicly about his son's tragic death and once fervent passion for life in an effort to spare others from the type of pain he feels.
“I had this picture in my mind of who would do this,” he said. “And it wasn’t my son. It was someone you could see was depressed, withdrawn, angry, acting out.”
Those signs, typically listed by mental health experts as possible warnings of suicidal behavior, “aren’t always all there is to it,” Michael Morelle said.
Ryan's unexpected death came with a realization of hidden pain, burrowed most recently beneath a busy summer.
“He hid things, of course,” Michael Morelle said. “He was scared of the next steps in life. He felt like he needed to have everything figured out right now. He was putting that pressure on himself.”
But, “he spent his summer living a mile a minute,” throwing himself into a new hobby every few weeks — fishing, hiking, camping and driving around in the new car he bought himself only a month before his death.
“We can all make a lifelong tribute to Ryan by making sure we take care of others and take care of ourselves regardless of how things appear on the outside,” Michael Morelle said.
He noted, "We're all still trying to piece together what happened here."
Ryan lived in Salem with his dad and his dad’s girlfriend, Kim Castelluzzo, for what would be his last five years.
Home before that — through elementary and middle school — was in Derry. Ryan's mother, Rebecca Corriveau Morelle, now lives in California, and his sister, Desiree, in Tennessee.
“He never had a problem finding friends or work,” Castelluzzo said. “And he loved everything that he did. He put his all into it.”
When he decided to apply for a job at Findeisen’s, an ice cream shop on Route 28, Ryan rode his skateboard the 2 miles from home in a full suit, determined to make a strong first impression.
“It worked,” Castelluzzo remembered with a laugh. “The owner loved him. They got along really well.”
“He treated our customers with the utmost respect and politeness, and always had a smile on his face,” the owner wrote recently on his business Facebook page. “Ryan, we miss you so much, you will live in our hearts forever. Our deepest sympathies to his friends and family.”
When Ryan wasn't scooping in the summer, he was leading Boy Scouts ages 7 to 10 at a camp in Gilmanton, an hour north. He was a Scout himself from age 7.
"Everyone knew that about Ryan, that he was a Boy Scout and really dedicated to it still," Schultz said.
When the weather turned colder and the seasonal jobs ended, he sold hats at Lids at the mall.
Since his death, mourning friends have sat in Ryan's basement bedroom alongside his father. They turn on the stereo and let Ryan's eclectic playlists fill the silence at first. Eventually, someone shares a story that comes to mind.
“They like to come over to the house just to visit,” Michael Morelle said. “There was a kid here last night telling me about how Ryan kept him out of trouble when he leaned toward making a decision that wasn’t going to be the best.”
He wasn't surprised to hear that his son was looking out for someone else.
“There was a kid in the neighborhood who was being bullied a few years back, and Ryan knew what that was like, so he stuck up for the kid in front of everyone,” he said. “That’s how he was. He was there for the little guy no matter what anyone else thought.”
Michael Morelle and his girlfriend know they will be reminded of Ryan's too-short life during many days that should have been milestones — including the Boston Marathon, which the teen wanted to conquer.
"We never thought this would happen," Castelluzzo said. "We thought we'd get to see him do these things."
If not for the pandemic, Ryan's loved ones would have driven to Boston to participate in a larger 5K event hosted by Samaritans, a suicide prevention organization. Instead, they will have their own, socially distanced and masked gathering in Salem. To get involved search their team name, Runners for Ryan, at samaritanshope.org.