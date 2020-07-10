METHUEN — Human remains recovered Thursday by the FBI Boston Division’s Evidence Response Team have been identified as Zakhia Charabati, 52, of Manchester, New Hampshire.
Charabati was reported missing by his family March 14, according to a statement from FBI officials Friday.
“After an approximately four-month investigation, his remains were found buried in the back of the property located at 145 Milk St. in Methuen, Massachusetts,” the statement read.
Charabati’s family has been notified of the findings and has requested privacy.
“For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts. Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure,” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division.
The investigation into Carabati’s death and “those responsible” is ongoing, according to the FBI statement.
The federal agency recognizes efforts of the Lawrence Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office and the Manchester Police Department in New Hampshire.
Valuable assistance was also provided by the Methuen Police Department and the city’s Department of Public Works, FBI officials said.