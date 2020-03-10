SALEM, N.H. — Healthcare and family leave were two of the most important topics discussed Tuesday, as area Democrats shared growing concerns about the new coronavirus with gubernatorial candidate Dan Feltes of Concord.
The state senator stopped in Salem to talk with local leaders as part of his campaign to be governor. The Salem stop was Feltes' second in a statewide listening tour, kicking off his campaign.
He will face Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky in the Democratic primary Sept. 8.
Feltes, at 40, is the youngest Senate majority leader in New Hampshire's history. He said he's running because he sees a need for leadership, especially at times like this.
"We need to continue to work together in a non-partisan way," Feltes said. "I think that's what we are doing in the state Senate, and certainly what I'll continue to do."
Feltes reassured people that state Senate is working on legislation to help people with the cost of healthcare and potential job loss that could come with a pandemic. He expects unemployment insurance and job protection bills in the coming days.
“You shouldn’t lose your job by doing the right thing," Feltes said about people balancing health and economic security by choosing to go to work and collect a paycheck or not.
Feltes drew on his background coming from a working-class family. He pursued a law degree and was a legal aid lawyer before getting involved in state politics.
"Right out of law school I didn't take a job as a corporate attorney, I took a job as a legal aid lawyer fighting for low-income families, and that's what I've done ever since," Feltes said.
Lisa Demio, Hampstead's Democratic Party Chair, expressed her concern about economic opportunity and affordable housing as two of her four children have left the state to pursue their careers.
“I have two sons still here, but not sure if they will be able to find what they need,” Demio said.
Kate Delfino of Atkinson agreed, asking about Feltes' views of education funding.
“Young people go out of state for school … they leave the state and don’t go back," Delfino said.
Feltes replied that he wants to continue closing business tax loopholes. He pointed, as an example, to Netflix, which up until this budget year paid $0 in taxes despite selling their service to Granite Staters, he said. As New Hampshire is the sixth lowest state in taxing businesses, but is the second-highest in property taxes, he wants to help relieve the burden from homeowners.
The residents conversing with Feltes generally agreed with Feltes' policy views, but they were most concerned about how he could potentially make changes in such a hyper-partisan time.
“Here in this town it’s hard to have a constructive conversation on any policy issue,” Salem’s Democratic Party Chair Janet Breslin-Smith said.
Feltes touted the bipartisan legislation that has passed at the State House during his tenure, including paid family leave which the governor vetoed and auctioned off.
“That’s not leadership, that’s not public service, that’s the antithesis of public service,” Feltes said, adding he wants to work across the aisle if elected governor to fix the state's issues. He decided to run after the governor vetoed a bill with bipartisan support and a 24-0 vote from the state Senate addressing emergency drug treatment services, Feltes said.
"I feel that Gov. (Chris) Sununu's leadership stands in the way of bipartisan progress, and we need to get back to bipartisan collaborative progress on the critical issues facing Granite State families," Feltes said.