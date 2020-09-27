Fewer telehealth visits are happening, but doctors say remote visits are here to stay.

Methuen - Lucile "Lulu" (Condurelli) Messineo, 84, longtime resident of Methuen, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020, at the Cedarview Nursing and Rehab Center in Methuen. She was born in Lawrence on May 7, 1936, to the late Baldo and Rita (Hatem) Condurelli, and attended Lawrence S…