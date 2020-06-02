DERRY — As the pandemic challenges continue, it's still time for anyone thinking of running for a state office to officially sign up, and safely.
The filing period for state candidates runs from June 3 through 5 p.m. on June 12.
This is for anyone wanting to run for state representative or delegate.
Those wishing to file can contact the Town Clerk's office directly at 603-432-6105. Someone from the office will then meet anyone arriving at the Municipal Center to file papers.
Those arriving must remain in the parking lot until contacted and wear a mask. Appointments are helpful, but not required.
People coming to file papers are also asked to bring their own pen, and have exact cash/check ready if filing for state representative positions. Cost is $2.
The Town Clerk's office is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. On the final day of the filing period, June 12, the office will remain open 4 to 5 p.m. for filing purposes only.