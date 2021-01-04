The time is getting close for anyone hoping to run for town/school offices in area towns to officially sign up.
The filing period for candidates begins Wednesday, Jan. 20 and runs through Friday, Jan. 29, at 5 p.m.
Communities will be posting various open offices for town/school elected positions available this year, including open Town Council, School Board, Planning Board, and other elected officials.
Anyone wanting to run for office can contact their town clerk's offices to sign up during the official filing period time frame.