WINDHAM — With temperatures in the mid-50s Saturday, the annual Fire and Ice Festival put on by Dreamers’ Ranch wasn’t less ice and more water.
But that didn’t thaw out the spirit of the dozens of area residents who attended the event at Dreamers’ Ranch in Windham.
The festival featured winter activities including, of course, bonfires, as well as music featuring local bands. Sledding and skating activities were somewhat curtailed. Nonetheless, those attending enjoyed hayrides and refreshments.
Dreamers’ Ranch offers youth-oriented programs, giving kids a chance to work with animals.
All proceeds support Dreamers’ Ranch leadership programs and regenerative farming operations.