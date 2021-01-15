DERRY — An early morning fire Friday damaged a Gordon Road home after a neighbor alerted the home's occupants that their house was on fire, according to a statement from the Derry Fire Department.
At approximately 6:27 a.m., the Derry Fire Emergency Communications Division received a 911 call from a resident living on Gordon Road that a house across the street at 18 Gordon Road was on fire, according to the statement.
The neighbor then alerted the home's occupants and began to attempt to extinguish the fire with a garden hose, according to the Fire Department.
Derry Engine 1, Medic 1, Car 1, Ladder 4, Engine 3, Engine 2 and Windham Fire Engine 1 all responded from their stations. A Derry police officer arrived first and reported approximately 50% of the residence was involved in the fire.
Based on the officer's report and due to the location of the residence being outside the hydrant district, a Working Fire Assignment was requested bringing additional firefighters and mutual aid tankers, according to the statement.
First arriving companies arrived in eight minutes to find fire on the outside of the residence extending up an exterior wall, according to the Fire Department.
Crews went to work to extinguish the fire on the outside of the building.
Next, arriving companies performed a search of the building for life hazards and fire extension. The mutual aid tankers were returned to service quickly once the fire had been knocked down, according to the statement.
The cause of the fire is not suspicious and is being investigated by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau. The American Red Cross was contacted to provide assistance to the two adults living in the residence.
The Fire Department credits the neighbor with alerting the department early and ensuring the occupants were safely evacuated.
The Londonderry Fire Department provided EMS coverage on the scene. Stations were covered by the Manchester, Salem, Hudson and Pelham fire departments.
A staffing recall was requested to provide assistance in the Communications Center and station coverage. Derry police assisted with traffic.
There were no injuries reported, according to the statement.