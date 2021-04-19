DERRY — A weekend fire damaged an apartment at the Fairways apartment complex, displacing occupants, according to a statement from the Derry Fire Department.
At 9:07 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to 25 Fairways Drive with reports of smoke in the hallways and an explosion on the third floor, according to the statement.
Officials say the fire was discovered in an apartment on the third floor. No one was home in the apartment at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, according to the statement.
Officials say the fire was extinguished by 9:42 a.m. and did not extend beyond the original apartment.
The apartment received extensive heat and smoke damage, according to the statement. There was also smoke damage throughout the building's third floor, according to officials.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Derry Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau. The American Red Cross is assisting occupants of the apartment fire.