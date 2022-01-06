DERRY — An early morning fire Thursday heavily damaged a Homestead Drive home.
At 12:12 a.m., Derry fire and emergency crews responded to a call from 9 Homestead Drive reporting a garage fire.
The home, a single-family, two-story building with a walkout basement, was built in 1999 and is located in a part of town without hydrants, according to a Derry Fire Department press release.
At the time of the call, there were two occupants in the home.
While units were responding, Derry Fire Alarm Communications Center received two additional E911 calls reporting seeing flames from the house.
Crews found a well-developed fire in the basement and garage level, and the exterior of the house, where fire was "auto exposing" to the first and second floors and the attic, the release states.
Crews from other communities responded, including Londonderry, Windham, Hampstead, Sandown, Auburn and Atkinson.
Station coverage was provided by Hudson, Salem, Manchester and Pelham fire departments.
Derry police assisted with traffic and scene management and Derry's CERT team provided on-scene support. The American Red Cross was contacted to help the family living at the residence.
Two people were injured, with one being transported to a local hospital in stable condition. No firefighters were harmed.
The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Derry Fire Prevention Bureau.
At the time of the press release, the fire was not considered suspicious.