LONDONDERRY — A midday fire Monday caused heavy damage to a Pine Street home.
Crews responded to a call reporting a structure fire at 13 Pine St. about noon.
A few minutes later, a plume was visible from Route 102, with additional fire crews arriving from Derry, Pelham and Hudson along with a hazard materials team.
Emergency responders found a manufactured home in flames.
Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire, but remained at the home to extinguish pockets of fire and overhaul the building.
There were no injuries reported and the home's occupants were safely evacuated.
A fire prevention officer was unavailable so a unit from Manchester was requested to assist with the investigation.
Hudson, Salem, Nashua and Litchfield provided station coverage for Londonderry while other fire departments battled the blaze.