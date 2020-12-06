DERRY — Firefighters knocked down a fire that damaged a home and garage Saturday night on Route 121.
The fire broke out about 10:30 p.m. in the attached garage of a three-story home at 715 Route 121, according to a release from the Derry Fire Department.
Prior to the garage catching fire, the department received multiple 911 calls at 10:25 p.m. reporting a transformer fire in the area.
Thirty-seven firefighters responded, bringing the fire under control by 11:10 p.m., the release said. No one was injured.
The garage received moderate fire damage, while the home sustained limited smoke damage.
Derry fire personnel were assisted by the Hampstead, Windham and Londonderry fire departments.
The Salem, Pelham, Hudson and Manchester fire departments provided station coverage.
Derry police rerouted traffic around portions of Route 121. An Eversource crew assisted at the home.