WINDHAM — An early afternoon fire Friday was ruled accidental after welding sparks dropped behind a wall at a building on Rockingham Road.
At 12:59 p.m., Windham fire crews responded to a report of a building fire at 13 Rockingham Road, a two-story multiple business building housing Sugar and Spice, Club 14, Med Spa and a dog training facility.
Crews arrived and were met by a worker who stated he was doing some welding on a second-floor unit, currently being renovated for Lisa DeSisto and her Rig A' Tony's Italian eatery business set to open later this year.
The worker told officials while welding hot sparks had dropped behind the wall and started a fire. He said he attempted to put the fire out.
Assistant fire Chief Steve Brady investigated the conditions inside and determined there was still fire within the walls and requested a working fire assignment. Mutual aid arrived at the scene including Salem, Derry and Londonderry fire departments. Pelham and Hudson provided station coverage.
Additional crews arrived and reported to the rear of the building. Firefighters stretched a hand line into the garage area and up into the second floor. They were able to immediately extinguish the fire.
The scene was under control in about 15 minutes.
Firefighters used thermal imaging cameras to determine the fire had not extended beyond the area where the welding had been done. The building was ventilated to remove smoke.
The remaining units in the building were checked for air quality with no hazardous conditions found. Occupants of those units were able to return.
The fire was determined to be accidental.