CONCORD, N.H. — Ten people, including two Lawrence residents, were arrested as part of a state and federal drug investigation in Rockingham, Merrimack, Coos, Carroll and Belknap counties, authorities announced Wednesday.
Some 6 pounds of fentanyl and 11 firearms were seized during the monthslong probe by the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, New Hampshire State Police and Attorney General John Formella's task force.
On May 3 and 4, authorities said the following individuals were arrested on the following charges:
· Russell Adjutant, 30, of North Stratford, sale of fentanyl, conspiracy to sell fentanyl, and nine charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
· Adam Bedard, 41, of North Stratford, conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Adam Brooks, 31, of Milan, conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept.
· Amber Flagg, 32, of North Stratford, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Alexis Gonzalez, 33, of Lawrence, fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for sale of fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Dylan Laflamme, 26, of Berlin, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Khloe Lamontagne, 21, of Berlin, conspiracy to sell fentanyl and controlling a vehicle where controlled drugs were kept.
· Amy Savard, 43, of Stewartstown, possession of fentanyl with intent to sell and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Michael Savard, 35, of Stewartstown, conspiracy to possess fentanyl and conspiracy to sell fentanyl.
· Gerinson Leonardo Tejada-Avalo, 27, of Lawrence, fugitive from justice based on a New Hampshire arrest warrant for conspiracy to sell fentanyl.