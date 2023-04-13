BRENTWOOD — Former Timberlane Regional High School math teacher David Russell recently signed an agreement with prosecutors that pauses his criminal case involving a student for five years, giving him a chance to be on good behavior and rid of the charges.
The 64-year-old teacher of several decades — in at least three states — was arrested in December 2021 and indicted the following March for two counts of felonious sexual assault and five counts of simple assault.
The victim, a minor, was a student in Russell's classroom at Timberlane Regional High School. She said that he ran a hand down her back and buttock area then grabbed her hips.
The deferred prosecution agreement is signed by Russell, prosecutor Katelyn Brown and Judge Daniel St. Hilaire. It includes five stipulations.
Russell cannot commit a new crime — violation, misdemeanor or felony — during the five-year time frame. He is also prohibited from any direct or indirect contact with the former student he is accused of assaulting.
He has three months to obtain a psychosexual evaluation by a professional approved by the state and comply with any recommended follow-up treatment.
Russell is not allowed to teach, coach or otherwise work or volunteer with anyone under the age of 18, and cannot be in a minor’s presence without supervision. The only exception is incidental contact in public places.
The charges against Russell are placed on file without a finding until March 29, 2028 — five years from when the paperwork was signed. Then, the parties will reconvene in court to review whether Russell fully complied.
If all of the stipulations were followed, the charges will show up in records as “not prosecuted.”
Russell was at one time licensed to teach math and physical education in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, however, the New Hampshire Department of Education was quick to suspend his credentials once criminal charges were brought.
Massachusetts launched its own investigation, and Russell's teaching license is listed in an online database as "inactive/invalid."
Assault allegations have also been made by former students in North Andover Public Schools, where Russell taught for 23 years, according to dozens of interviews by The Eagle-Tribune and a review of records.
Criminal charges were never brought against him there.
A Plaistow police officer who inquired with North Andover officials explained in a report of his own, “...most of the ‘creepy’ things which made students uncomfortable were not criminal but was conduct unbecoming.”
He worked briefly in the Nashua School District — for a single academic year — before losing his job over accusations of touching, according to Dana O’Gara, the Human Resources Director at Timberlane and formerly Nashua.
A Plaistow police report reads in part, “O’Gara states that she has now called Nashua School District which states that Russell was let go due to touching young female students and thinking it was OK to give them therapeutic massages.”
O’Gara also told Plaistow police she contacted the North Andover School District, where Russell worked for 23 years from 1993 to 2016. That district “also let him go for ‘touching,’” she told police.
Though his California teaching license expired in June 2001, a spokesperson for the California Commission on Teacher Credentialing said Russell’s New Hampshire arrest meets the threshold for “potential action on expired credentials.”
