North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 26F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible.