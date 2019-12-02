DERRY — Despite broken smoke detectors, five adults and a 2-year-old survived a fire that broke out in their duplex home about 5 a.m. Monday, according to a Derry Fire Department incident report.
Firefighters arrived at 6 Morningside Drive after a 911 call for smoke in the duplex, according to the report. Fire alarms inside did not properly alert residents of danger, the report said.
The report describes heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors on the left side of the home when firefighters arrived.
Firefighters found two adults, who were able to evacuate from the basement themselves, and learned of others still inside, including an adult and a 2-year-old child, according to the report.
The child was dropped from a second floor window to family members below, according to the report. The adult was able to jump from the window.
Both were transported to an area hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries, firefighters said.
Firefighters said two other adults in the right side unit were able to get themselves safely outside.
Two small pets did not survive, firefighters said.
"The fire was confined to the first floor and quickly extinguished," the report read, noting that the situation was "under control" at 6 a.m.
The Derry Fire Prevention Bureau is investigating the cause of the fire, according to the initial incident report. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to help the displaced residents.
Derry firefighters are reminding everyone to make sure their smoke detectors are working properly.
Mutual aid at the scene was provided by Londonderry, Windham and Salem. Station coverage was provided by Hudson, Salem, Pelham and Manchester.