LONDONDERRY — Manchester firefighters planning to attend funeral services for Assistant Fire Chief Brendan Burns, of Londonderry, cannot do so in uniform, according to a staff memo from Chief Daniel Goonan.
Fellow firefighters also will not be allowed to participate in the traditional firefighter walk-through, during which firefighters take turns passing by a casket, each taking a moment to salute the deceased.
“Given the circumstances of former Assistant Chief Burns’ passing, the Manchester Fire Department will not be participating in the Firefighter Walk-Thru,” Goonan stated.
The chief announced that Burns, 45, was reported missing by his family Sept. 30 and found dead in Pelham shortly after.
The same day Burns was reported missing, Goonan said he was visited by Londonderry police, who told him about a sex-assault investigation into Burns.
A state medical examiner determined the cause of Burns' death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
In Goonan’s memo, he provided logistics for Burns’ calling hours Wednesday and Mass on Thursday.
“Any member wishing to attend services in support of the Burns’ family will do so in civilian attire,” Goonan wrote to staff. “No uniforms are to be worn.”
The department will provide pallbearers in civilian attire.
“However, we will not be providing a funeral detail, ushers, honor guard or any other services,” the memo states.
Londonderry police have provided little information into the investigation besides that it started Sept. 24 after a report from an adult woman.
Assistant Londonderry Solicitor Michael Malaguti expects more information to become available in the coming days.