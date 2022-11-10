SALEM, N.H. — Police and fire officials partnered unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, when a fire was reported near the Ferris wheel at Canobie Lake Park.
According to Fire Chief Larry Best, police officers happened to be in the parking lot conducting training, and were notified of the flames by amusement park staff. Officers with fire extinguishers in their vehicles were able to control the spread prior to the arrival of fire officials.
The call for service at Canobie Lake Park was the fifth emergency call in 24 minutes, Best said. For that reason, the normal building fire apparatus response was not available, requiring mutual aid from neighboring Windham.
Fire officials said they found a mobile landscaping unit on fire, spreading to the exterior and interior of a building.
Chief Best said a Pelham ambulance assisted on-site with six patient evaluations for smoke exposure and a minor burn. No one was transported to a hospital.
The Methuen Fire Department provided station coverage along with some off-duty members of the Salem Fire Department.
The fire is under investigation, but preliminary findings point to the operation of leaf clean-up equipment as the cause.
